24 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 24 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, 1,291 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 242 while recoveries were recorded 20,549.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 33 patientswere under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 11 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 112confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.