24 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

24 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Another 24 cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 24 cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 817 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 241 while 25,459 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 53 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospitaland 8 at General Hospital.

He further said that 116 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

