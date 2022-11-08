UrduPoint.com

24 More Tested Positive For Dengue In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

24 more tested positive for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 24 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,516.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, on Tuesday said that 93 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 36 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH),31 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 26 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 71 were confirmed cases, with 44 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding one patient was in a critical position at BBH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,022 FIRs, sealed 678 premises, issued Challans to 7,851, notices to 13,886, and a fine of Rs 10,450,116 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

