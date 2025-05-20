Open Menu

24 Netted Over Law Breaking

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 12:40 PM

24 netted over law breaking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District police on Tuesday during the ongoing crackdown against law violators and rules breakers arrested 24 criminals.

According to a spokesperson,police teams raided at various localities under their jurisdiction and netted Imran, Sohaib,Shahzad,Kaleem ullah,Malik Zagham Abbas,Naeem,Qadeer,Shakoor,Faisal,Taimoor,Saqlain and others.

Police recovered 3kg of hashish,1kg opium,four pistols,three Kalashnikov,three repeaters,two revolvers,89 bullets,three motorcycles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

