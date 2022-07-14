UrduPoint.com

24 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

24 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Twenty-four (24) new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Twenty-four (24) new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With the confirmation of 24 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases in the province has surged to 310.

The virus has claimed the lives of 6325 people in the province since the detection of the first case in March 2020. However, no death has occurred due to the disease during Eidul Azha.

During the same period 22 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 2378 Corona tests were conducted, out of which 24 proved positive for the virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

