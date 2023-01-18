UrduPoint.com

24 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

24 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Health officials on Wednesday said that 24 new Coronavirus cases were reported during last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.58 percent while 12 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 4,152 Covid-19 Corona tests were conducted.

As many as 861 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which eight cases were confirmed with a ratio of 0.93 percent, while 221 tests were conducted in Peshawar out of which one case was reported confirmed with a ratio of 0.45 percent. Around 446 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which one case was reported as positive with a ratio of 0.22 percent and 489 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi out of which one case was reported with a ratio of 0.20 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

