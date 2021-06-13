24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 24 coronavirus patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with six belonged to Rawal Town, nine from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi cant, and one each from Murree and Gujar Khan.

"Presently 51 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 11 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,15 in Institute of Urology,16 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital ".

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center, 3 patients were on a ventilator and in critical condition, 14 were on oxygen, and 34 in stable condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far 515,616 people including 29,222 health workers and 486,394 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said only one patient has died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.