24 NUMS Students Gets Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

24 NUMS students gets Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships

The Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project had recommended around 24 students including 12 females and 12 males of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) for scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project had recommended around 24 students including 12 females and 12 males of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) for scholarships.

A total of 100 applications were received at NUMS. The selected students were enrolled in various four and five-year undergraduate degree programmes, a press release said on Tuesday.

The recommendation of the students were made in the first meeting of the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project held here Tuesday to recommend students who applied for the scholarships.

The meeting evaluated financial needs of the applicants, shortlisted, and recommend the students who fulfilled the defined eligibility criteria of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project was the largest scholarship project of Pakistan, which aims to provide higher education opportunity to talented youth unable to continue their studies due to financial constraints.

The project aimed at promoting human capital investment, as it was imperative to invest in the human capital making the youth technologically skilled to meet the future challenges.

Under the project, scholarships were awarded to low-income students enrolled in four and five-year undergraduate programmes. All students from low-income families studying in undergraduate programmes in public sector universities are eligible to apply. Selection was based on need-cum-merit, i.e., on the basis of the student's GPA and family income (below a maximum threshold).

The scholarship covers tuition fee and boarding lodging stipend. Fifty per cent of the scholarships will be awarded to female students while students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas were also encouraged to benefit from the project.

A total of 132,198 applications had been received for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project. In current fiscal year, 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to most deserving students who fulfill criteria of the project.

