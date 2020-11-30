24 outlaws arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The police Monday arrested 24 outlaws from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams arrested nine drug-pushers and recovering more than 3-Kg hashish and 24 litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 accused and recovered 12 pistols, two repeaters, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.