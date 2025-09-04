Open Menu

24 Outlaws Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM

24 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Police on Thursday arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjad, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others.

The police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,110 bullets, 2.4 kg hashish, 2.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

46 minutes ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

3 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

14 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

14 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

15 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

15 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

15 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan