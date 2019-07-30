UrduPoint.com
24 Outlaws Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:44 PM

The police have arrested 24 outlaws from Faisalabad and recovered weapons from their possession during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:The police have arrested 24 outlaws from Faisalabad and recovered weapons from their possession during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police teams conducted raids at various area and arrested 24 outlaws including proclaimed offenders and drug traffickers and recovered seven pistols,410 grams chars and 50 litres liquor from their possession.

Police locked the accused behind the bars for further investigation.

