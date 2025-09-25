24 Outlaws Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Police on Thursday to arrested 24 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband from their possession.
During a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others.
The police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,110 bullets, 2.4 kg hashish, 2.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
