24 Points Set Up For Selling Flour At Fixed Rate In Sialkot
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:27 PM
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Basheer, the Food Departments has established 24 tricking points for provision of flour in all four tehsils of district Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Basheer, the food Departments has established 24 tricking points for provision of flour in all four tehsils of district Sialkot.
According to a release, the department provided 900,020 kilograms of flour at all tricking points where 20-kgs flour bag would be sold for Rs 805.
All assistant commissioners and officials of Food Department were designated to supervise selling flour at all tricking points.