24 points set up for selling flour at fixed rate in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Basheer, the food Departments has established 24 tricking points for provision of flour in all four tehsils of district Sialkot.

According to a release, the department provided 900,020 kilograms of flour at all tricking points where 20-kgs flour bag would be sold for Rs 805.

All assistant commissioners and officials of Food Department were designated to supervise selling flour at all tricking points.