24 Police Officials Dismissed From Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:20 PM

24 police officials dismissed from service

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Masood Ahmed Bangesh on Sunday dismissed 24 police officers/official from service on public complaints and negligence in emergency duty as Sindh government announced lock-down up to May 23, 2020 in the province for precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

Police sources said 24 police officrs/officials including Assistant Sub-Inspectors(ASIs) namely Imdad Ali Tunio, Hakim Ali Shaikh and Farzand Ali Sarghani, Head constables Anwar Ali Tunio, Waheed Ali Soomro and Deedar Ali, Police Constables Khalid, Gulsher, Khalid, Khamiso Khan, Ismail, Shahid, Barkat, Idrees, Qadir Bux, Mudhasir, Abdul Khalique, Mumtaz, Naseer, Fazal, Sadam, Naveed, Sada Hussain and Asghar were dismissed from service.

Meanwhile, the SSP directed the concerned Police officers/officials to ensure peace during the lock-down, gear up the police patrolling and strict checking at all entry and exit points throughout the district.

