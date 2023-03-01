UrduPoint.com

24 POs, 27 Court Absconders Arrested In February

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police of Faisalabad region arrested 24 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 27 court absconders during February 2023.

According to the monthly report, issued by SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal here on Wednesday, the police teams registered 320 cases under different sections and arrested 315 accused. Police recovered illicit weapons including 2 Kalashnikovs, 12 pistols, one repeater gun, one pump action gun and 341 bullets/ cartridges.

Police also recovered 34 stolen motorcycles including one motorcycle rickshaw, one car and one carry van.

The PHP teams registered 25 narcotics cases and seized 2.2-kg hashish, 90-gram heroin and 141 litres of liquor during the month. Legal action was taken against 70 people over rash driving, while 252 people were provided first aid.

Police teams also reunited two missing children with their families besides removing encroachments on 92 places in the month.

