UrduPoint.com

24 Professional Beggars Arrested During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

24 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 24 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, the respective teams took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested to not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors would not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

2 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

2 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

4 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>