UrduPoint.com

24 Professional Beggars Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

24 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

The Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown on professional beggars on Monday arrested 24 beggars to discourage the the beggary and to avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown on professional beggars on Monday arrested 24 beggars to discourage the the beggary and to avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Back

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing t ..

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing technical support to AJK Govt f ..

2 minutes ago
 China issues blue alert for sandstorms

China issues blue alert for sandstorms

2 minutes ago
 Uniform curriculum to be implemented from Grade VI ..

Uniform curriculum to be implemented from Grade VI to VIII this year; Shafqat Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 63 suspects held during operation

63 suspects held during operation

2 minutes ago
 India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep ..

India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0

6 minutes ago
 Police held suspect for attacking transgender pers ..

Police held suspect for attacking transgender persons in Mansehra

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>