24 professional beggars held during ongoing crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The crackdown launched by the Rawalpindi Police against professional beggars is in full swing and as many as 24 professional beggars were arrested. They were not only affecting traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also creating risk of road accidents.

On the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 24 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, the SSP Operations said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace. "Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added. He said, as the society would improve, the traffic flow would also improve.