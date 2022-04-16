UrduPoint.com

24 Professional Beggars Held During Ongoing Crackdown

Published April 16, 2022

24 professional beggars held during ongoing crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its ongoing crackdown across the district, have arrested 24 professional beggars.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, on the directives of the In-charge Beggars Squad, the respective teams took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz on the occasion said the Special Beggars Squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested not to give them alms," he said.

