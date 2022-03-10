24 professional beggars rounded up

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns against professional beggars, arrested 24 beggars to avoid risk of road accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns against professional beggars, arrested 24 beggars to avoid risk of road accidents.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, alongwith their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said police spokesperson.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. "The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and they not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the police requested before the people that do not serve alms to them.