24 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs 38,500 on 24 shopkeepers over profiteering on Saturday.

The price control magistrate along with his team checked prices of daily use items at various shops in various parts including Millat Road, Chibban Road, Bilal Nagar, Ghausia Abad, Green View Colony, Rajay Wala, Novelty Bridge, etc and found 24 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besides imposing fine.