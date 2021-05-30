24 protesters held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Around 24 protesters were arrested and scores of motorbikes were impounded after police sought to disperse protesters at Islamabad Faizabad Interchange against the decision of holding in-person exams of classes 10 and 12 from June 23.

Islamabad administration officials and police said that students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad in groups started gathering at Faizabad Bridge in afternoon and their numbers increased to 700 as they blocked the Islamabad expressway.

Police also registered two cases for damaging vehicles and public as well as private property.

They also blocked the Islamabad Expressway due to which traffic halted for hours. They also damaged vehicles and set trees on fire following which the cops launched a baton charge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters. They even retaliated and pelted the police with stones. Later, they dispersed and police said that no one would be allowed to create law and order situation.