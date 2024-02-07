Open Menu

24 PTI's Workers Booked On Misdemeanour Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

24 PTI's workers booked on misdemeanour charges

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Around 24 unknown workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were booked for blocking roads during the electoral rally at Qunwan Chauk.

According to the FIR, participants in the rally created a mess at the square that caused a public nuisance.

According to the report of the Sub-Inspector Ghulam Asgar, an FIR was launched against the given number of participants of the political party.

According to the police spokesman, it was a non-forgiven act.

Earlier, the police held that workers of the political party blocked traffic on the road and raised loud slogans on the rhythm of the party's song on loudspeakers.

Later on, the workers got dispersed by intruding on the heavy contingent of the police. It was also reported that the police and PTI's workers gathered opposite each other.

Jamshed Dasti, the PTI's candidate, also came over but left without making a speech to the crowd.

Police have closed the surrounding shops, aiming to avoid confrontation between the workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Road Traffic Chauk FIR

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

1 hour ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

3 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

7 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

16 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

16 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

16 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan