24 PTI's Workers Booked On Misdemeanour Charges
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Around 24 unknown workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were booked for blocking roads during the electoral rally at Qunwan Chauk.
According to the FIR, participants in the rally created a mess at the square that caused a public nuisance.
According to the report of the Sub-Inspector Ghulam Asgar, an FIR was launched against the given number of participants of the political party.
According to the police spokesman, it was a non-forgiven act.
Earlier, the police held that workers of the political party blocked traffic on the road and raised loud slogans on the rhythm of the party's song on loudspeakers.
Later on, the workers got dispersed by intruding on the heavy contingent of the police. It was also reported that the police and PTI's workers gathered opposite each other.
Jamshed Dasti, the PTI's candidate, also came over but left without making a speech to the crowd.
Police have closed the surrounding shops, aiming to avoid confrontation between the workers.
