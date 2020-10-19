24 Sahulat Bazaars to be set up in Bahawalpur division

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Around 24 Sahulat Bazaars will be set up in Bahawalpur Division for providing relief to masses with the availability of essential commodities at cheap rates.

This was told in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry.

Commissioner said that essential items will be available at cheaper rates at these bazaars for benefitting the people. He said that culprits involved in artificial inflation, overpricing and hoarding will be dealt with iron hands.

He directed price control magistrates to improve the monitoring and ensure availability of essential commodities at controlled rates.

He asked Assistant Commissioners to visit markets and impose heavy fines on violators of price control or hoarding.