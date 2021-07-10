UrduPoint.com
24 Shopkeepers Arrested For Decanting

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:08 PM

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrest 24 shopkeepers for decanting and selling petrol in different parts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrest 24 shopkeepers for decanting and selling petrol in different parts.

A police spokesman said Shahid of Adam Chowk, Qaisar of Dera Sain Chowk, Ejaz and Abdul Jabbarof Sultan Town, Zubair, Ameer Umar and Shabbar Abbas of Madina Town, Ali Raza, Adeel, Sidq Ali, Rashid and Ali Raza of Raza Abad, Irfan, Ghulam Fareed, Zahid, Ahmad, Yaseen, Imran, Ghulam Abbas and Sajid Ali of Ghulam Muhammad Abad were arrested for gas decanting.

