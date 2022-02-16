UrduPoint.com

24 Shopkeepers Arrested For Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 06:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration during an anti-encroachment drive has arrested 24 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops while three persons were also arrested for operating three illegal Suzuki stands.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Uzma Mukarram during inspection of bazaars on Dilzak Road arrested 24 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

According to district administration, these shopkeepers were issued several notices to not display goods outside shops and due to their stubborn attitude they were left with other option than taking action against them.

DC Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conducting random visits to bazaars and stern action against those re-erecting their encroachments.

