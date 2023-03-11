UrduPoint.com

24 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 08:32 PM

24 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

The district administration arrested 24 shopkeepers whereas eighteen others were issued warnings during a crackdown against profiteers, here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested 24 shopkeepers whereas eighteen others were issued warnings during a crackdown against profiteers, here on Saturday.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of district administration remained active even on the weekly holiday and inspected 66 shops on Dalzak Road.

Officers of food Safety & Halal Food Authority also accompanied the team of district administration.

During the crackdown 24 shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering, failing to place official price-list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions in their shops.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and others. Formal legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested shopkeepers.

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers of district administration for conducting surprise visits to bazaars and to take stern action against profiteers.

