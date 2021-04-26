24 shopkeepers fined for not wearing face mask

District administration has imposed fine of Rs 12,000 to 24 shopkeepers for not wearing face mask during a crackdown launched here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed fine of Rs 12,000 to 24 shopkeepers for not wearing face mask during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

As per directives of provincial government, district administration has decided to ensure strict arrangements to control coronavirus spread.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Kot Chatha Muhammad Asad Chandia launched a crackdown to ensure implementation of SoP in markets. The officer imposed fine of Rs 12,000 on 24 shopkeepers over violations of face mask.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tounsa Rabia Sial checked various schools and education academies, however, all educational institutes were found closed as per directives of the district administration.