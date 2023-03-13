UrduPoint.com

24 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering, 4 Shops Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.91,000 on 24 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing 4 shops on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.91,000 on 24 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing 4 shops on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 24 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.91,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed 4 shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against the shopkeepers was under progress, he added.

