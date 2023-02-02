UrduPoint.com

24 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

24 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.98,000 on 24 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 others on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that the magistrates after receiving 15 complaints against overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 24 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.98,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed 3 shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

