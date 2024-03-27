24 Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering, Hoarding
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs 2,95,000 fine and got registered 14 cases against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding.
Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders across the district.
The price magistrates checked 5122 shops during last 24 hours under the directions of Deputy Commissioner and 24 people were arrested.
