UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Shopkeepers Held Over Violation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

24 shopkeepers held over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 24 shopkeepers during a crackdown on Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars and other facilities in their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of official Coronavirus SOPs.

In this connection, the officers of district administration along with local police visited Kohat Road, Ring Road, Kissa Khwani Bazaar, Khyber Bazaar, Bara Road and other localities and collectively arrested 24 shopkeepers over violation of SOPs, particularly not wearing safety masks.

During the inspection, a manager of a petrol pump was also arrested over charging of consumers.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood a crackdown against the violators of Covid-19 SOPs was continued in the district. He vowed to implement the officially announced SOPs in letter and spirit and appealed the trading community and general public to avoid making crowd and showing adherence to preventive measures, otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Police Road Kohat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

51 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

59 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.