24 shopkeepers held over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 24 shopkeepers during a crackdown on Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars and other facilities in their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of official Coronavirus SOPs.

In this connection, the officers of district administration along with local police visited Kohat Road, Ring Road, Kissa Khwani Bazaar, Khyber Bazaar, Bara Road and other localities and collectively arrested 24 shopkeepers over violation of SOPs, particularly not wearing safety masks.

During the inspection, a manager of a petrol pump was also arrested over charging of consumers.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood a crackdown against the violators of Covid-19 SOPs was continued in the district. He vowed to implement the officially announced SOPs in letter and spirit and appealed the trading community and general public to avoid making crowd and showing adherence to preventive measures, otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.