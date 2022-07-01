24 shops sealed on business hours violation

The special monitoring units of the commissioner's office carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 24 business points, food outlets and bakeries over violation of the business hours policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The special monitoring units of the commissioner's office carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 24 business points, food outlets and bakeries over violation of the business hours policy.

The teams also issued warning notices to various other shop owners for violating the orders.

The district officers and assistant commissioners concerned were assigned special task by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis to ensure implementation of business hours SOPs, said a spokesperson for the commissioner's office here on Friday.

During the inspection, nine business points were sealed in tehsil Cantt, three in tehsil City, five in Model Town, three in Raiwind and four shops were sealed in Shalimar tehsil of the city.