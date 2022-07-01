UrduPoint.com

24 Shops Sealed On Business Hours Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 08:38 PM

24 shops sealed on business hours violation

The special monitoring units of the commissioner's office carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 24 business points, food outlets and bakeries over violation of the business hours policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The special monitoring units of the commissioner's office carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 24 business points, food outlets and bakeries over violation of the business hours policy.

The teams also issued warning notices to various other shop owners for violating the orders.

The district officers and assistant commissioners concerned were assigned special task by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis to ensure implementation of business hours SOPs, said a spokesperson for the commissioner's office here on Friday.

During the inspection, nine business points were sealed in tehsil Cantt, three in tehsil City, five in Model Town, three in Raiwind and four shops were sealed in Shalimar tehsil of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Business

Recent Stories

Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1 ..

Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 125,950 emergencies in June

25 seconds ago
 Govt focused on exploiting indigenous hydrocarbon ..

Govt focused on exploiting indigenous hydrocarbon resources to meet energy needs ..

27 seconds ago
 Billboards, signboards removed to prevent losses: ..

Billboards, signboards removed to prevent losses: DC South

28 seconds ago
 Immense scope for business in construction sector: ..

Immense scope for business in construction sector: Administrator Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Defeat is PTI, PML-Q's fate: Shehzad Cheema

Defeat is PTI, PML-Q's fate: Shehzad Cheema

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes o ..

Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes of Rs 6.1 billion

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.