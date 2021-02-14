24 shops sealed over coronavirus related violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 60,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 on SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed eight shops, a marriage hall and a restaurant besides imposing Rs 30,000 fine over coronavirus related SOPs violations in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.