24 Shops Sealed Over Flouting SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

24 shops sealed over flouting SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against the violators of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) sealed 24 shops, stores, restaurants besides inspecting various markets, bazaars of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed sealed various auto spare parts shops, snooker clubs, sweet bakeries, garments shops, hosiery and restaurants in his jurisdiction over violation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab inspected market closure situation in Chungi Amar Sadhu bazaarnear General Hospital and closed down several shops. He directed the shopkeepers to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

