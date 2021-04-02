UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:09 PM

24 shops sealed over SOPs breach

The city district administration sealed 24 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 26,000 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 26,000 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to spokesperson for district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 10 shops and marriage halls,besides imposing Rs 26,000 fine over SOPs violations in his jurisdiction and arrested four persons for not wearing face mask in public place. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, five restaurants and two marriage halls in city areas.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik directed the officers concerned to intensify the crackdown against hoarding, price hike and profiteering across the city. He directed to check various super stores, fruit and vegetable markets in main areas and inspected the availability of commodities and prices, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Malik Riaz Fine Marriage Vehicles Price Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

5 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

57 seconds ago

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

1 minute ago

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated

3 minutes ago

Four people held, 28 shops, restaurant sealed over ..

3 minutes ago

China's Yunnan launches massive vaccination drive ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.