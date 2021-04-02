24 shops sealed over SOPs breach

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 26,000 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to spokesperson for district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 10 shops and marriage halls,besides imposing Rs 26,000 fine over SOPs violations in his jurisdiction and arrested four persons for not wearing face mask in public place. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, five restaurants and two marriage halls in city areas.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik directed the officers concerned to intensify the crackdown against hoarding, price hike and profiteering across the city. He directed to check various super stores, fruit and vegetable markets in main areas and inspected the availability of commodities and prices, spokesman added.