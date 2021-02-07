UrduPoint.com
24 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

24 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 40,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall in Cantt area besides imposing Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed four shops, five restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

