UrduPoint.com

24 Shops Seals Over Flouting Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

24 shops seals over flouting of corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The inspection team sealed around 24 business points, garment and fabric shops, food outlets, juice corners, etc., and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, Friday sealed seven shops in his jurisdiction over violation of the coronavirus related SOPs.

These include: Forks & Knives restaurant, My Burger restaurant, Pizza Hut, Hajvery Restaurant, Biat-ul-Shawarma, What A Paratha and Pizza Max.

The team also inspected various other shopping centres, marriages halls/ marquees, food outlets and educational institutions.

Similarly, AC Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari visited Shalimar area to inspect SOPs implementation in shopping centres and sealed two shops over non-vaccination of staff. She also issued warnings to Chishti Marriage Hall and directed the administration to ensure SOPs implementation.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed 10 shops in Chungi Amar Sadhu bazaar and directed the shop owners and staff to observe corona SOPs and help the government contain spread of virus.

The AC Cantt sealed five food outlets in DHA Phase-5 over non-observance of the SOPs and non-vaccination of staff.

Related Topics

Business Marriage Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

7 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct i ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct in August

10 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift p ..

Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.