24 shops seals over flouting of corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The inspection team sealed around 24 business points, garment and fabric shops, food outlets, juice corners, etc., and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, Friday sealed seven shops in his jurisdiction over violation of the coronavirus related SOPs.

These include: Forks & Knives restaurant, My Burger restaurant, Pizza Hut, Hajvery Restaurant, Biat-ul-Shawarma, What A Paratha and Pizza Max.

The team also inspected various other shopping centres, marriages halls/ marquees, food outlets and educational institutions.

Similarly, AC Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari visited Shalimar area to inspect SOPs implementation in shopping centres and sealed two shops over non-vaccination of staff. She also issued warnings to Chishti Marriage Hall and directed the administration to ensure SOPs implementation.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed 10 shops in Chungi Amar Sadhu bazaar and directed the shop owners and staff to observe corona SOPs and help the government contain spread of virus.

The AC Cantt sealed five food outlets in DHA Phase-5 over non-observance of the SOPs and non-vaccination of staff.