24 SI promoted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Division, Shariq Kamal Siddiqui issued orders to promote 24 Sub-Inspectors (SI) to the rank of Inspector on merit.

Police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the RPO,during meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC),issued orders to promote 24 SI's as Inspector of all the four districts including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Sargodha.

On the occasion,the RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui congratulated the newly promoted police officers and directed them to ensure the law and order situation in their respective areas and elimination of crimes.

SP Investigation Farhan Aslam was also present in the meeting.