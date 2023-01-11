24 stalls established for sale of wheat flour at subsidized rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the food department has set up 24 stalls for sale of subsidized wheat flour at 12 designated sale points across the district.

According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday, under the supervision of relevant Food Inspectors different Roller Flour Mills have established stalls for the sale of wheat flour at subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kilogram to the citizens of Hyderabad.

As per the list shared by the district administration, two stalls each were set up at Allamdar Chowk Qasimabad, Pacca Qilla Ground city, Niaz Stadium Qasimabad, Hussainabad Chowk Qasimabad, Tando Jam, Tando Haider, Sheedi Goth Qasimabad, Bagh-e- Mustafa Ground Latifabad, Fateh Chowk, Public school, Husri, Junejo colony site area, the statement added.

Roller flour mills, including M/S Sukkur RFM, Ghauri RFM, Hyderabad RFM, Al Noor, New Mehran, Sun Shine, Gul Sher, New Sindhi, DM RFM, Preet, Sunway and M/S GS RFM will provide wheat flour on government subsidized rates and flour will be sold at the rate of Rs 650 per 10 kg.

The designated Food Inspectors have been directed to ensure the sale of wheat flour to general public at government fixed rate so that relief could be provided to the people.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, including men and women gathered outside wheat flour stalls, one each for men and women, for purchasing flour at subsidized rates.

The District Administration has adopted strict security measures for the safety of the people. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners of Qasimabad and Latifabad visited flour sale points and reviewed situation at the stalls.