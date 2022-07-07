24 stolen vehicles returned to owners

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar along with SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi handed over the keys of recovered vehicles to their owners during a ceremony here on Thursday

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Islamabad Police busted a notorious car lifters gang by arresting three of its active members besides recovering 24 vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

The AVLC conducted the raid under the supervision of SSP Investigation led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Malik.

While briefing the media personal, the SSP Operations mentioned that the gang members used to roam in streets of posh sectors of capital to select the cars and later on pilfer the vehicles.

He also informed that the detained car lifters were habitual and sent to jail by police earlier as well.

During initial investigations, the suspects confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Islamabad.

He said that the gang members used to pick the mehran, Suzuki bolan, and up and down model Corolla vehicles.

The detainees were identified as Shahnawaz , Muhammad Ramzan alias jani and Muhammad Afzal alias nanha against whom cases were registered.

The gang members were involved in lifting vehicles from the precincts of police stations Kohsar, Golra, Ramna, Khanna, Sihala, Bani Gala, Margalla, Aabpara, I-Area, Karachi Company.