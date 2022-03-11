UrduPoint.com

24 Students Complete Internship With Traffic Police

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

24 students complete internship with traffic police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 24 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) here on Friday.

The 13th batch of CUST students acquainted about traffic rules and road safety measures and functioning of various departments.

The education wing of ITP was sensitizing the masses on traffic rules through various programs, said SSP traffic Rai Mazhar.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) said efforts were afoot to promote friendly policing in the city. He said that young generation is our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude is crucial for safe road environment in the city. He distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.

>