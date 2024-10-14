24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

A female student allegedly became victim of sexual assault by a security guard at a local private college in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) At least 24 students were injured after clash with the police over alleged rape incident with a female student at a local private college in Lahore on Monday.

The reports suggested that four police officials also got injured during the clash.

The students of the college protested outside the college near Muslim Town Mor on Canal Road, during which a student was seriously injured due to glass shattering.

The rescue officials reported that one student’s condition deteriorated during the protest, and students alleged that a college guard assaulted a female student and a male student, who were later taken to the hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, the students of the private college demonstrated outside the Gulberg branch which led to a clash between the students and police.

The rescue officials said that 28 injured individuals received first aid, including 4 police officials and 24 students.

On other hand, the police so far refrained from confirming the alleged rape incident involving a student at a private college, while students staged a strong protest during which clashes occurred between the police and students.

According to the DIG of Operations, police are investigating the alleged incident, but confirmation of the rape has not yet to be made, and there is no record of the student’s admission in 4 to 5 private hospitals.

The DIG stated that the security guard is in police custody but he denied the incident.

The police said that no evidence has been found from the college’s internal CCTV cameras, so students are advised not to believe in rumors.

“If there is a victim, they should inform the police, who will provide assistance,” they said.

The news went viral on Sunday that a female student was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by a security guard at a private college in Lahore’s Gulberg area.