24 Suspects Arrested In Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Police arrested 24 suspects and seized a significant quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons in various operations

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Police arrested 24 suspects and seized a significant quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons in various operations.

According to a police spokesperson, under the supervision of DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle Roy Munir Ahmed, SHO Saddar Shiraz Haider arrested four suspects, recovering 1,050 grams of heroin, 560 grams of hashish, and 15 liters of liquor.

Similarly, SHO City Sarai Alamgir Idris Afzal apprehended three suspects, seizing 10 liters of liquor and a 30-bore pistol. In another operation led by DSP Sadar Circle Ghazi Asif Ali Baig, SHO City Jalalpur Jattan Sarfarz Yousuf arrested six accused identified as Khan Bahadur, Sikandar, Salman, Abid, Nasir, and Roshan recovering 18 liters of alcohol and 313 grams of ice.

Meanwhile, SHO Kunjah Hasan Zubair arrested four suspects, confiscating 1,226 grams of hashish, 1,100 grams of heroin, and three 30-bore pistols. SHO Industrial Estate Phase II arrested two suspects with 15 liters of liquor, while SHO Sadar Jalalpur Jattan Furqan Shahzad arrested three suspects, recovering 1,060 grams of heroin and 13 liters of liquor.

Additionally, SHO Mungowal Mujahid Abbas and his team apprehended two suspects, seizing five liters of liquor and a 30-bore pistol.

Police officials emphasized that the crackdown against criminal elements will continue, and strict legal action will be taken against those violating the law.

