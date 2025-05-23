24 Suspects Arrested In Search And Strike Operation: Narcotics, Weapons Seized
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a major law enforcement operation, the Dera Town Police carried out a comprehensive search and strike operation in the limits of Dera Town police station in DIKhan resulting in the arrest of 24 suspects, including wanted criminals and drug dealers.
The operation was launched under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and was led by SP City Ali Hamza alongside Station House Officer (SHO) Amaanullah Baloch and a team of police personnel.
The crackdown targeted criminal hideouts across the Dera Town area, with the police team conducting searches at 23 residential premises as well as inspecting numerous vehicles and motorcycles. During the course of the operation, 18 individuals were detained on suspicion, and several arrests were made in connection with serious criminal offenses and narcotics trafficking.
Among the notable arrests were suspects Ihsanullah, Rizwanullah (sons of Rehmatullah), and Rehmatullah (son of Faiz Muhammad), residents of Noorang Atra, who were apprehended for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case.
Significant quantities of illegal substances and arms were also recovered during the operation:
Muhammad Haroon, a resident of Mandi Town, was arrested and police recovered found 95 grams of crystal meth (ice) from his possession.
Similarly, Kaleemullah alias Kalu, from Zakori Graveyard, was arrested with a 826 grams of crystal meth, 766 grams of heroin, and Rs. 13,350 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Azizur Rehman, resident of Dr. Muhammad Jan Klay, was apprehended with a 30-bore pistol and six rounds. Amjad Ali, of Mohalla Gosaiyanwala, was caught with 190 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, Rashid Ali, from Mohalla Kamahanwala, was found with 175 grams of hashish.
All suspects were taken into custody in accordance with the law, and separate FIRs have been registered against them at the Dera Town Police Station.
A spokesperson for the Dera Ismail Khan Police, Syed Yaqoob Shah Bukhari stated that such operations will continue regularly to eliminate criminal elements from the district and ensure the safety and security of its residents. The department reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and organized crime.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM's home medicine delivery project for heart patients in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Ceasefire at risk as India sends mixed signals; Masood Khan3 minutes ago
-
24 suspects arrested in search and strike operation: narcotics, weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas prepares for upcoming anti-polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
Recreational spot 'Mango Enclave' being set up in Multan: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Nawab Sadiq's legacy celebrated in memorial exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes ownership clearance certificates among property owners22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto seeks PM's guidance on highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals22 minutes ago
-
New vaccination centres to serve undeserved population22 minutes ago
-
PTA Intensifies crackdown on illegal IMEI tampering, sale of cloned mobile devices22 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication is a national duty: says Deputy Commissioner Sanghar23 minutes ago
-
1000 women to receive EV scooters next month: Sharjeel23 minutes ago