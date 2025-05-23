24 suspects arrested in search and strike operation: narcotics, weapons seized

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a major law enforcement operation, the Dera Town Police carried out a comprehensive search and strike operation in the limits of Dera Town police station in DIKhan resulting in the arrest of 24 suspects, including wanted criminals and drug dealers.

The operation was launched under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and was led by SP City Ali Hamza alongside Station House Officer (SHO) Amaanullah Baloch and a team of police personnel.

The crackdown targeted criminal hideouts across the Dera Town area, with the police team conducting searches at 23 residential premises as well as inspecting numerous vehicles and motorcycles. During the course of the operation, 18 individuals were detained on suspicion, and several arrests were made in connection with serious criminal offenses and narcotics trafficking.

Among the notable arrests were suspects Ihsanullah, Rizwanullah (sons of Rehmatullah), and Rehmatullah (son of Faiz Muhammad), residents of Noorang Atra, who were apprehended for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case.

Significant quantities of illegal substances and arms were also recovered during the operation:

Muhammad Haroon, a resident of Mandi Town, was arrested and police recovered found 95 grams of crystal meth (ice) from his possession.

Similarly, Kaleemullah alias Kalu, from Zakori Graveyard, was arrested with a 826 grams of crystal meth, 766 grams of heroin, and Rs. 13,350 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Azizur Rehman, resident of Dr. Muhammad Jan Klay, was apprehended with a 30-bore pistol and six rounds. Amjad Ali, of Mohalla Gosaiyanwala, was caught with 190 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, Rashid Ali, from Mohalla Kamahanwala, was found with 175 grams of hashish.

All suspects were taken into custody in accordance with the law, and separate FIRs have been registered against them at the Dera Town Police Station.

A spokesperson for the Dera Ismail Khan Police, Syed Yaqoob Shah Bukhari stated that such operations will continue regularly to eliminate criminal elements from the district and ensure the safety and security of its residents. The department reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and organized crime.