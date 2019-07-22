24 suspects held in Sargodha

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 24 suspect people from Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 24 suspect people from Kotmomin police limits.

Kotmomin police headed by DSP Wajid Hussain, DSP Bhalwal Ghulam Abbas along with law enforcement agencies, elite force and special branch conducted search operation at village Huggin and adjoining areas and arrested 24 suspects after bio-metric.

Cases have been registered against the accused.