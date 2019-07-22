UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Suspects Held In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:47 PM

24 suspects held in Sargodha

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 24 suspect people from Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 24 suspect people from Kotmomin police limits.

Kotmomin police headed by DSP Wajid Hussain, DSP Bhalwal Ghulam Abbas along with law enforcement agencies, elite force and special branch conducted search operation at village Huggin and adjoining areas and arrested 24 suspects after bio-metric.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Mian Tariq says he neither made video nor sold it

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President witness signi ..

35 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas's wife says she couldn't collect evid ..

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President hold official ..

50 minutes ago

Iraq Must Address Basrah Water Supply Crisis to Av ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.