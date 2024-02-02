24 terrorists eliminated in post Mach, Kolpur attacks clearance operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) As many as 24 terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in post Mach and Kolpur attacks, three-day long, clearance operation, whereas four brave members of the law enforcement agencies embraced martyrdom along with two civilians.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, on the night of January 29 and 30, terrorists attacked the Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan. However, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), deputed on security offered stiff resistance and forced the attackers to repulse.

These terrorists were then hunted down in the ensuing sanitisation and clearance operations which have now been concluded after clearing and securing the area.

Among the killed terrorists, Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan were key terrorists among the dead, whereas the identification process of the remaining terrorists was underway.

"Effective response by LEAs is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism. Pakistan's Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other LEAs to ensure peace & stability in this country," the ISPR said.