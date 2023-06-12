24 ticketless passengers fined

Pakistan Railways (PR) caught 24 ticketless passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 27,760 on them for travelling in Lahore bound Musa Pak Express here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) caught 24 ticketless passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 27,760 on them for travelling in Lahore bound Musa Pak Express here.

Divisional Commercial Officer(DCO), Adnan Marwat checked and caught 16 ticketsless passengers travelling in 115 up Musa Pak Express.

A fine of Rs 27,760 was imposed to them by the DCO.

He also listened to the complaints of the passengers and got them resolved on the spot,He also inspected cleanliness in dinning car, said a news release issued here on Monday.