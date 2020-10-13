24 valleys, 40 villages in Pakistan being empowered against natural calamities: Amin Aslam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that communities in 24 valleys and 40 villages were being financially empowered to prepare themselves against natural calamities by implementing projects related to disaster management.

Addressing a ceremony of Gulf Project of UNDP held in Chitral in connection with international day of Disaster Management, he said that $ 50,000 grant was being given to each community under empowerment initiative to formulate strategy about how to deal with natural calamities and mitigate the losses by implementing various projects.

He said the climate change caused huge losses to Pakistan during the last few years and the country has become 5th most affected countries of the world, adding that Chitral and Gilg-Baltistan areas remained the most affected regions in Pakistan where climate change played havoc during the last few years.

Amin Aslam said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was taking pragmatic measures to keep the losses minimum due to natural calamities and climate change.

He said that Chitral district was declared the most sensitive area in 2015 by Gulf Project of UNDP where melting of more than 150 glaciers caused flooding and huge devastation to infrastructure and human lives.

He said the PTI government for the first time included officials of disaster management in planning of development projects so that the new projects of roads, infrastructure, bridges and others could be made in a way that could sustain the effects of natural calamities.

He appreciated the role of disaster management during recent floods in various areas of the province and said that due to early warning system and timely measures the losses remained very low this year. He also lauded the role of RESCUE-1122 in relief and rehabilitation work during emergencies.

On the occasion Director General RESCUE-1122, Additional Secretary Climate Change, Project Director University of Chitral Professor Dr Badshah Munir Bukhar, Professor Fahad Ali, Zakir Hussain Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan and others informed the participants about the negative effects of climate change.