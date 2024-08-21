24 vehicles challaned over violations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 24 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 60,500 on violation of traffic rules and regulations here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of transport authority said that the Secretary RTA checked 103 vehicles and found 24 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the secretary imposed a fine of Rs.12,000 on overcharging, Rs.15,000 on overloading, Rs.14,500 over missing of route permit, Rs.6,000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs.13,000 on emitting excessive smoke.

The Secretary RTA also impounded 8 vehicles in different police station on sheer violation of the law, spokesman added.