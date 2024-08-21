Open Menu

24 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:31 PM

24 vehicles challaned over violations

District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 24 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 60,500 on violation of traffic rules and regulations here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 24 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 60,500 on violation of traffic rules and regulations here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of transport authority said that the Secretary RTA checked 103 vehicles and found 24 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the secretary imposed a fine of Rs.12,000 on overcharging, Rs.15,000 on overloading, Rs.14,500 over missing of route permit, Rs.6,000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs.13,000 on emitting excessive smoke.

The Secretary RTA also impounded 8 vehicles in different police station on sheer violation of the law, spokesman added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Station Fine Vehicles RTA Traffic

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan